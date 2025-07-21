Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: limbo, playdead

Limbo Will Release Its Original Soundtrack On Vinyl

Fifteen years since its original release, the game Limbo will be getting its original soundtrack published on vinyl through iam8bit

Playdead, the original developers of the game Limbo, have partnered with iam8bit to release the game's original soundtrack on vinyl this year. Marking the game's 15th Anniversary, the team will bring the music of Martin Stig Andersen to a single 10" vinyl pressing, giving it the royal treatment it deserves so players can once again live though these hauntingly beautiful tunes. The soundtrack is currently up for pre-order for $32 until August 22 on their website, set to be released sometime in Q4 2025. You can read more about the album below.

Limbo 10" Vinyl Soundtrack

15 years ago, visionary developer Playdead burst onto the indie game scene with the puzzle-platformer Limbo. Wordless and monochromatic, Limbo was more than just a mood piece; its thick atmosphere and perilous puzzles told a story of resilience and tenacity, even in the face of insurmountable fear. Much of that atmosphere came from Limbo's now-legendary soundtrack. Ambient, experimental, and daring, the music of Limbo left an indelible print on the landscape of video game music, and its impact can still be felt across the horror genre today. Despite its influence, Limbo's soundtrack has never been produced on vinyl. iam8bit is humbled by the honor of bringing this iconic soundtrack to the splendor of wax.

This is the Limbo 10" Vinyl, a true celebration of the game's 15-year anniversary and its impact. It's the complete soundtrack from maestro Martin Stig Andersen, pressed on classic black vinyl to ensure the utmost sound quality imaginable. For the album art, we worked with the Playdead team themselves to put together something special. Like the game itself, the jacket is bold, striking, and rendered in shades of black-and-white. Even the iam8bit & Playdead logos have been omitted from its printing, a rare break in our standards made to celebrate this monolith of a game. Limbo deserves nothing less.

