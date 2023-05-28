Limited Run Games & GDQ Partner On Special Trip World Edition Limited Run Games and Games Done Quick have released a special version of Trip World to help raise funds for SGDQ 2023.

Limited Run Games and Games Done Quick have partnered up to release a special physical edition of Trip World for charity. In case you're not already aware, Summer Games Done Quick is underway right now, running all the way until June 4th, as they attempt to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders throughout the event. As part of the festivities and charity fundraising efforts, they are working with Limited Run to release this special edition of Trip World DX, which you will only be able to get through their website during this period of time. Starting today and running all the way through June 11th, Limited Run Games will donate $5 to Doctors Without Borders USA for each foil cover Trip World DX game sold, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $10k going toward the effort. What's more, Limited Run will also be donating additional prizes to SGDQ's event sweepstakes to help the cause. We have more info below as it is now available.

"Created by Limited Run's Carbon Team in close collaboration with Sunsoft and original Trip World director and producer Yuichi Ueda, Trip World DX expertly reproduces and updates the legendary, highly sought-after platformer, releasing for the first time worldwide. The dedicated work of the Carbon Engine team has created a supremely accurate retro game experience wrapped in a gorgeous modern presentation, creating a brand-new experience for this timeless classic."

"Embark on a thrilling journey through the world of Trip World as the adorable bunny-like hero Yakopoo. This classic game boasts stunning graphics and an unforgettable soundtrack that elevates Game Boy gameplay to new heights. Trip World DX offers an array of new features for this release, including remastered audio and arrangements via a music player, original design documents, and video interviews. It's easy to see why Trip World was such a groundbreaking release in its time."

