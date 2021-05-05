Limited Run Games To Release Among Us Collector's Edition For PC

InnerSloth has partnered up with Limited Run Games to release a Collector's Edition of Among Us for PC players. In what seems like a really weird maneuver for a game as simple as this that's already been out for a few years, it looks like they're going to give PC players a chance to upgrade their love for the game with some physical items. Those items include a working Emergency Button that plays the emergency sound from the game, a Collector's Box designed to showcase the button, a Jewelcase with a physical disc that includes ambient music from the game, the official G2 Blu-ray sized Steelbook case, a reversible 18 x 24" poster, and two download codes for Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can purchase it for $80 when it goes on sale on Tuesday, May 11th.