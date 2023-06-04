Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Little Cities, nDreams, Purple Yonder, vr

Little Cities Will Receive The Sandbox Update Later This Month

To help celebrate the one-year anniversary of the cozy VR city builder Little Cities, the game will be getting its own sandbox mode.

Purple Yonder and nDreams decided to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the VR game Little Cities by revealing a new Sandbox Update is coming later this June. During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, the team dropped a teaser trailer for the latest addition to the cozy city creation, with the exclusive unveiling of a complete sandbox mode coming to the game. The trailer, which we have for you down below, gave players a first glimpse at what will be the developer's most ambitious free-form creative content to be added to date. Here's a little more of an introduction to it from the devs.

"Little Cities has charmed players since its launch with a slew of major updates that have introduced bundles of new features – including Hand Tracking support, monumental new Attractions, and even bringing Little Citizens to the streets of your creations! With the Sandbox Update, you'll get the latest and greatest innovation in cozy city creation, crafting your very own islands from scratch for limitless free-form fun in a truly dreamy setting. "

Based on what they managed to show in that 90 seconds, it's pretty clear that this is going to give you the ability to do whatever you want on your island with all of the resources at your disposal. This is basically giving you the freedom to design the city however you desire. Whether that be a bustling utopia or a city on the rise or some other type of design, you can pretty much do whatever you want with your citizens waiting to live there. The team did not give an exact date on when it would arrive, which seems odd, considering it was literally revealed a few days ago. So until they tell us otherwise, we're going to assume this will drop at the end of the month on Friday, June 30th.

