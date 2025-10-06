Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares 3, Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III Drops New Cinematic Character Trailer

Ahead of the game's release this week, Bandai Namco has dropped a new cinematic trailer for Little Nightmares III about both characters

Bandai Namco has what we believe will be the second-to-last trailer out for Little Nightmares III, as we get a cinematic view of the characters. Cinematic is a bit of a stretch, but we believe it is as we're seeing an animated look at the friendship between the two protagonists, Low and Alone, as they work together while also looking out for each other. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives for PC and consoels on October 10, 2025.

Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

