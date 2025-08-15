Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares 3, Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III Releases All-New Recap Trailer

Need a bit of a refresher on Little Nightmares III? Check out the latest trailer that reminds you of the dark advenure to come

Article Summary Bandai Namco drops a new recap trailer for Little Nightmares III, highlighting fresh gameplay elements.

Play as Low and Alone, two best friends with unique items facing terrifying monsters in the Nowhere.

Use teamwork and clever use of special items like bows and wrenches to overcome horror-filled obstacles.

Prepare for creepy environments, unsettling foes, and a mysterious journey releasing October 10, 2025.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Little Nightmares III today, giving players a bit of a recap as the game is up for pre-order. The trailer is short, but it gets to the point real quick, as they show off many of the features, levels, and new things you'll be doing in the gloomy little universe. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on October 10, 2025.

Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

