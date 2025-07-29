Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Little Planet, VRWOOD

Little Planet Will Be Leaving Early Access This October

The new indie VR sandbox life sim Little Planet is going to be leaving Early Access, as the full game will launch this October

Article Summary Little Planet leaves Early Access and officially launches on Meta Quest this October.

Shape your dream world in this cozy VR sandbox life sim, crafting, building, and exploring freely.

Create custom homes, build rivers and waterfalls, and discover fishing adventures on the beach.

Enjoy multiplayer fun in vibrant public areas with attractions like a Ferris wheel and a mysterious maze.

Indie VR developer and publisher VRWOOD have confirmed that their new game, Little Planet, will be leaving Early Access this October. The game has been sitting on Meta Quest for a while now, offering players a snippet of what the game has in store, as they've created a sandbox life sim where you can do whatever you feel like with your character. We have more details for you here as the planned release date for now is October 30, 2025.

Little Planet

Little Planet is a life simulation sandbox where players shape their own world through creativity, kindness, and connection. From crafting custom furniture and gathering wild resources to sharing quiet moments under a meteor shower with friends, Little Planet offers a personal space to rediscover everyday joy, enhanced by the kind of robust multiplayer experience cozy gamers have long been waiting for. Little Planet offers endless possibilities, where you can unleash your creativity and build the planet of your dreams! There are other friends waiting for you on the little planet! We believe you will be able to create an ideal home filled with fun and vitality!

On this unique planet, you will explore a magical world and craft your own home from scratch! But be careful! The hard work might exhaust you, so don't forget to eat and sleep while building your dream home. On the beach, you can experience the thrill of fishing adventures! Take a look at what's here – fishing rods, aquariums… and even a giant shark?! As a planet creator, you will have unique abilities to create rivers, hills, and even waterfalls across this vast land. Feel free to unleash your creativity and build your one-of-a-kind home. We also have a vibrant public area with fun attractions like a Ferris wheel, carousel, and mysterious maze. It's the perfect place to invite your fellow planet creators to capture joy-filled moments together.

