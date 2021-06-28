Lockhart Makes A Villainous Return In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The man who was once a braggadocious professor of the doomed Defense Against the Dark Arts post becomes an Adversary once again in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic has announced the details of the Gilderoy Lockhart's Adventures Adversaries vent, which begins today. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following announcement to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

From June 28 at 11 a.m. PT – July 1 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of Gilderoy Lockhart Adversaries. Increased sightings of the creatures referenced in Lockhart's books, including Vampires, Hags, Trolls, Gnomes and more. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time.

We can also confirm the tasks and rewards for this new Adversaries Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The tasks and rewards include:

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

BREAK WITH A BANSHEE: Return 3 Foundables Guarded by Banshees: 1 Silvery Key

TRAVELS WITH TROLLS: Return 8 Foundables Guarded by Trolls: 6 Snowdrop

HOLIDAYS WITH HAGS: Return 8 Hag Fragments: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

VOYAGES WITH VAMPIRES: Defeat 6 Vampire Oddities: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Earn 1750 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges or Adversary Chains: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts book

MAGICAL ME: Defeat 6 Gilderoy Lockhart: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts book

Rewards: 5 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Once Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players finish the Special Assignment, they will unlock these bonus tasks:

HOUSEHOLD PESTS: Return 12 Foundables Guarded by Gnomes: 1 Spell Book

GADDING WITH GHOULS: Complete 3 Dark Chambers: 1 Spell Book

WHO AM I: Return 4 Portraits from Lockhart Encounters: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Boos, 1000 XP, 40 Coins, 30 Coins