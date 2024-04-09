Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G

Logitech G Pro Series Reveals X 60 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G has a brand new keyboard coming out shortly as they have revealed the all-new Pro X 60 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard.

Article Summary Logitech G unveils the Pro X 60 Lightspeed, a 60% compact, high-performance gaming keyboard.

Featuring dual-mode connectivity with Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth, plus USB options.

Upgraded with GX Optical switches in tactile and linear forms for faster, more durable response.

Customizable with Lightsync RGB, three colorways, and comes with handy media controls and case.

Logitech G has revealed a new addition to the Pro Series of peripherals as they have shown off the new X 60 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard. As you can see here, taking cues from previous TKL designs, this is a far more tactile keyboard designed for speed, efficiency, quick responses, and a customization setup perfect for esports players. All with three colorway designs to choose from to go with the rest of your setup. We have more info on it below, as it is currently selling for $180 on their website.

Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Designed with input from the world's top esports athletes, the Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard is Logitech G's first 60% keyboard, designed for the highest level of play. At about 60% of the size of a full-sized keyboard, the Pro X 60 retains all the essential gaming keys. In addition, the Pro X 60 features the trusted performance and reliability of Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity; dual-shot PBT keycaps that let Lightspeed RGB Lighting shite through; game mode switch, volume roller, and other media controls; and comes with a semi-hard carrying case for easy portability.

Complete with GX Optical switches, with dual-shot PBT keycaps in both tactile and linear configurations, optical switches provide a significant upgrade from standard mechanical switches by reducing reliance on mechanical actuation to increase overall switch durability. Unlike standard mechanical switches, The GX Optical actuates through the power of light, instantly sending your command, eliminating the debounce required by traditional mechanical switches. With precision and speed, the signal is unleashed the moment you engage. Seamlessly connect using Bluetooth, USB, or unleash speed and reliability with the performance of Lightspeed wireless. Win in style with Lightsync customizable RGB and three keyboard colorways: Black, White, or Pink. Compact control. Zero compromises.

COMPACT DESIGN: The Pro X 60 gaming keyboard was designed in collaboration with the world's best esports players and made available to all. It will take your game to new heights and break any barrier between you and the win.

DESIGNED WITH PROS: Pro X 60 was born from a collaboration with hundreds of the world's best athletes and engineered to win championships.

GX OPTICAL SWITCHES: In both tactile and linear configurations, optical switches provide a significant upgrade from standard mechanical switches by reducing reliance on mechanical actuation to increase overall switch durability.

LIGHTSPEED WIRELESS: Harness Lightspeed's championship-proven speed and reliability—and connect your supported mouse and keyboard with one adapter.

READY TO WIN: Including game mode control, dual-shot PBT keycaps, standard keyboard layouts for 3P compatibility, and Lightspeed, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity options.

CUSTOMIZE AND CONTROL: KeyControl RGB lighting with Lightsync, plus media controls and a volume roller, put you in total control of your game.

