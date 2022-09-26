Logitech G Reveals FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Last week, Logitech G had a number of new reveals, chief among them being the FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds. Working with and taking a cue from the Ultimate Ears line of personal earbuds, this is a sophisticated set that will conform to your ears the first time you take them out. Using brand new ear-mapping tech called Lightform, these come with a customizable plastic shell. The first time you put these in and program them with an app, they will mold to the inside of your ears to create a perfect fit the first time you use them, and then harden to stay in that shape so that you'll always have a customized earbud. You can read more about this design below as it will sell for $230 a pop

Logitech G FITS are the first earbuds to feature Lightspeed wireless, giving users pro-grade connection, high-performance audio response, strong connectivity and a long battery life. Players can connect via Lightspeed to their PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, docked Nintendo Switch and Android devices through USB-A or USB-C. With up to seven hours of listening time and an additional eight hours with the charging case on Lightspeed, users can play games, music and movies all day. When connected via Bluetooth, they can listen for 10 hours with an additional 12 hours with the charging case. Like fingerprints, each person's ears are unique. Since most earbuds only come in a few generic sizes, it's nearly impossible to get earbuds that fit perfectly. With Logitech G FITS, and its patented Lightform technology, gamers can get a contoured, custom fit in 60 seconds. Using Lightform and the Logitech G FITS mobile app will trigger a number of embedded LEDs, which will harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear. The custom mold technology provides a comfortable, secure fit that won't fall out and creates a seal that blocks out noise to produce a best-in-class passive sound isolation effect.

Lightspeed Wireless: Logitech G FITS with Lightspeed gives players a pro-grade wireless connection, high-performance audio response, long battery life and compatibility with PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, macOS, and USB-C mobile devices.

Lightform Personal Fit: When gamers first use Logitech G FITS with patented Lightform technology, they mold to create a custom fit for their ears in just 60 seconds.

Passive Noise Canceling Earbuds: The custom fit created by Lightform technology provides best-in-class passive sound isolation.

Play Across Devices: With Lightspeed as well as game-mode Bluetooth, Logitech G FITS provide more freedom of play.

Premium Sound: Developed in conjunction with UE, Logitech G FITS are equipped with and deliver full, warm, detailed sound with deep punchy bass. FITS can also be finely tuned to gamers' audio preferences.

Superior Voice Quality: Be heard loud and clear thanks to dual beamforming microphones in each earphone.

Long Battery Life: Use the wireless gaming earbuds to play all day with up to 7 hours of listening time on Lightspeed + 8 hours with the charging case. When connected via Bluetooth, play music and movies for 10 hours with an additional 12 hours with the charging case.

Freedom of Expression: True wireless earbuds allow players to show off their best hairstyles and accessories without worrying about a headset headband.