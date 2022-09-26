Logitech G Reveals The New Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G revealed multiple new products last week, including a new addition from Astro Gaming with the A30 Wireless Gaming Headset. The look and feel of this model is basically an upgrade from the previous sets as they have taken what makes Astro stand out over the years and capitalized on it with newer features that have not been a part of their line before. Everything about these is designed for comfort and performance, while still maintaining that familiar look, right down to the customizable plates on the side of each ear. We got the full rundown for you about this model below as it's available right now for $230 in the company's online shop.

The Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset combines fashion and function in a sleek, personalized multi-use headset designed for play on all platforms. With customizable speaker tags and the ability to change controls and device connectivity through the Logitech G mobile app, the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset gives players the ability to craft their ideal gaming experience across all platforms. The Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset combines Logitech's ergonomic legacy built on comfort and flexibility with unrivaled gaming performance capabilities, including optimization for simultaneous multi-device connectivity and custom mixing.

Play Anything: The Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android – with simultaneous multi-device connectivity and custom audio mixing.

The Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android – with simultaneous multi-device connectivity and custom audio mixing. Lightspeed Wireless: The A30 features Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology to ensure a fast and reliable connection that competitive gamers at a professional level have come to rely on.

The A30 features Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology to ensure a fast and reliable connection that competitive gamers at a professional level have come to rely on. Control Your Audio: 40 mm audio drivers bring big booms and crystal clarity. On ear controls allow gamers to quickly mute, mix, adjust volume, play, pause and more. Customize audio and gaming experience on-the-go with the Logitech G mobile app on iOS and Android.

40 mm audio drivers bring big booms and crystal clarity. On ear controls allow gamers to quickly mute, mix, adjust volume, play, pause and more. Customize audio and gaming experience on-the-go with the Logitech G mobile app on iOS and Android. Mixable and Flexible: Mix multiple devices simultaneously with professional-grade Lightspeed wireless 2.4 GHz connection for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Bluetooth for mobile and portable gaming devices and 3.5 mm aux for everything else.

Mix multiple devices simultaneously with professional-grade Lightspeed wireless 2.4 GHz connection for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Bluetooth for mobile and portable gaming devices and 3.5 mm aux for everything else. Multiple Mics: Gamers can choose from either the detachable boom or built-in mic for crystal clear sound. The boom arm offers maximum focus, while the built-in mic features a sleek and simple headset experience.

Gamers can choose from either the detachable boom or built-in mic for crystal clear sound. The boom arm offers maximum focus, while the built-in mic features a sleek and simple headset experience. Epic Battery Life: With more than 27 hours of battery life, the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset provides wireless freedom across platforms for days and charges through USB-C connection.

With more than 27 hours of battery life, the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset provides wireless freedom across platforms for days and charges through USB-C connection. Set it Down Without Worries: A built in accelerometer will automatically turn off the A30 headset after detecting no movement for a set amount of time. Users are able to adjust the amount of time or turn off this feature in the Logitech G Mobile App.

A built in accelerometer will automatically turn off the A30 headset after detecting no movement for a set amount of time. Users are able to adjust the amount of time or turn off this feature in the Logitech G Mobile App. No Power no Problem: The A30 Wireless Headset can function as a wired headset even if the batteries are fully drained. Just attach the external boom microphone and plug in the A30 into any device with a 3.5mm port, free of charge (pun fully intended).

The A30 Wireless Headset can function as a wired headset even if the batteries are fully drained. Just attach the external boom microphone and plug in the A30 into any device with a 3.5mm port, free of charge (pun fully intended). Customize It: Choose from two stunning matte color schemes in White and Navy. Gamers can also personalize their headsets with swappable, custom speaker tags. They can choose from a curated collection or create custom designs with their own graphics.

Choose from two stunning matte color schemes in White and Navy. Gamers can also personalize their headsets with swappable, custom speaker tags. They can choose from a curated collection or create custom designs with their own graphics. Play Anywhere: Designed and engineered to go wherever you go. The A30's swivel mounted earcups can lay flat to wear around your neck when not in use or be stored in the included carrying case. The iconic design is meant to be shown off in public, on streams, or as part of your battle station.

Designed and engineered to go wherever you go. The A30's swivel mounted earcups can lay flat to wear around your neck when not in use or be stored in the included carrying case. The iconic design is meant to be shown off in public, on streams, or as part of your battle station. Wireless Freedom: Break free from the cords and game on-the-go with the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset's ability to detach from PC or console.

Break free from the cords and game on-the-go with the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset's ability to detach from PC or console. All-Day Comfort: Ergonomic design with cushy memory foam padding in the earpads and headband along with just-right clamping force achieve a masterful, balanced feel.

Ergonomic design with cushy memory foam padding in the earpads and headband along with just-right clamping force achieve a masterful, balanced feel. Lightspeed on Mobile: For the first time ever the A30 Wireless Headset brings Logitech G's Lightspeed technology to mobile gaming including phones, Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming PC's with the introduction of the A30 USB-C transmitter.