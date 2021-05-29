Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 10

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Rainbow Rares of the set. Note that, because the Rainbow Rares don't feature different base artwork than the Full Arts, this will touch on the value so that completionist collectors know what they're in for.

Lurantis GX Rainbow Rare: Sun & Moon introduced Rainbow Rares to the TCG. These cards use the same linework as the Full Art cards, so it's pretty much "If you like the Full Art version and enjoy the Rainbow style, you'll like this card." These are very fun to pull and while I personally feel that modern sets have too many Rainbow Rares, I am still glad they're here and find them to be a nice addition. I'd find them to be an even better addition if each set had three rather than… you know, a ton of them. When it comes to value, these specific Rainbow Rares are quite affordable compared to cards we'll see as we move to later Sun & Moon era sets. This Lurantis is currently valued at just $8.13.

Sun & Moon introduced Rainbow Rares to the TCG. These cards use the same linework as the Full Art cards, so it's pretty much "If you like the Full Art version and enjoy the Rainbow style, you'll like this card." These are very fun to pull and while I personally feel that modern sets have too many Rainbow Rares, I am still glad they're here and find them to be a nice addition. I'd find them to be an even better addition if each set had three rather than… you know, a ton of them. When it comes to value, these specific Rainbow Rares are quite affordable compared to cards we'll see as we move to later Sun & Moon era sets. This Lurantis is currently valued at just $8.13. Lapras GX Rainbow Rare: Surprisingly, the Lapras Rainbow Rare ends up at just $15.05, which is quite a bit lower than the next time we'd see a Lapras Rainbow Rare show up in the Sword & Shield base set. Lapras is a Generation One Pokémon so those tend to be popular, but the Umbreon, Espeon, and Solgaleo Rainbows are valued higher. Hey, more Lapras for me!

Surprisingly, the Lapras Rainbow Rare ends up at just $15.05, which is quite a bit lower than the next time we'd see a Lapras Rainbow Rare show up in the Sword & Shield base set. Lapras is a Generation One Pokémon so those tend to be popular, but the Umbreon, Espeon, and Solgaleo Rainbows are valued higher. Hey, more Lapras for me! Lunala GX Rainbow Rare: Finally, the Lunala ends up at what I feel is a fair value of$12.42. This is at the lower end of Rainbow Rares while still being higher priced than some others, such as the Gumshoos which goes for just $7.21 as of this writing. Twelve bucks for a Legendary Rainbow Rare, though, is something I'd happily pay when completing my set.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.