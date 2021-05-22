Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 3

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We begin our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Lunala GX & Solgaleo GX: It's customary in the Pokémon TCG that the first set in a new generation showcases the new Legendary mascots, and such is the case with Sun & Moon. The Solgaleo GX looks mighty as it attacks, but there is something ethereal and otherworldly about this depiction of Lunala that makes this Pokémon seem like a real force of nature. This first set of GX cards is quite a strong offering, and this Lunala is one of the most exciting of these pulls.

Umbreon GX: Here we have the most valuable standard GX of the set. Umbreon is the most valuable overall card in the set as a Rainbow Rare and also the most valuable Full Art of the set, but what's truly remarkable is that the fan interest in Umbreon is so high that this standard GX card is more valuable than one of the set's Rainbow Rares (Gumshoos) and many of the set's Full Arts. That is quite rare for a standard GX to do that, but it's also quite a beautiful card featuring one of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon, so it makes sense.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.