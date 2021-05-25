Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 6

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Full Art cards of the set.

Espeon & Umbreon Full Art GX: Surprising probably very few, the top Full Art GX cards of Sun & Moon are both Eeveelutions. These even have a higher value of most Rainbow Rares in the set, which are considered Secret Rares and are harder to pull than Full Arts. Both of these cards are not only the highest valued Full Art GXs of the set but are also, in my opinion, the best. The lavender Espeon captures the Pokémon's ethereal vibe, while the darkness of the Umbreon card makes the textured foil of the yellow stripes and circles seem to glow. Both of these cards are terrific, and notably, serve as the basis for two even more popular cards. The lineart of these cards is used in Hidden Fates for Shiny Espeon GX and Shiny Umbreon GX, both of which are two of the most popular cards in that much more in-demand set.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.