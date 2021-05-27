Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 8

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Full Art cards of the set.

Ilima Full Art: Ilima is the Trial Captain of Melemele Island's Verdant Cavern in Alola. He works with Normal-types, and this is honestly the kind of Trainer Supporter I love to see in a set. First, the art is pretty nice with the pastel pink hair and green background, but the main reason is that this kind of card keeps the Full Arts from being too expensive. Most Pokémon TCG collectors know which trainers are going to truly drive up the price of cards, which can make a set difficult to complete. Speaking of…

Lillie Full Art: Lillie is a friend and companion of the playable character in Sun & Moon, but TCG players know her even more as far and away the most popular trainer from this era. This card in particular hasn't sky-rocketed yet to the extent of the Lillie Full Art in Ultra Prism which is as of this writing valued at $308.48 USD. However, this is a card to keep an eye on if you want to complete your set, because Lillie cards in general end up blowing up. As is, this is the second most valuable card in the set at a current value of $37.89, only surpassed by the Rainbow Rare Umbreon. I made the call to buy this card as a single to complete my set in March this year after seeing the Ultra Prism Lillie go the way it did. I'm happy I did, as the card was, at the time, going for just under $20. Now, there is word of a Sun & Moon Elite Trainer Box reprint coming, which could impact the value a bit, but I tend to think that Lillie cards have too unstable a value to gamble with time. There's nothing worse for a full set collector than passing on a $20 card that ends up skyrocketing, making the set exorbitantly expensive to complete.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.