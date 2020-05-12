Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System

If you happen to be a frequent user of Steam, it appears Valve may be making your usage worth it as it appears a new system is coming. In what seems like an oddity to add that could possibly be beneficial to some, it looks like Valve will be adding a new user loyalty rewards program. Pavel Djundik, who works on projects like Steam Status and Steam Database went mining for new information recently and showed off on his Twitter feed that the developers have been adding some new options tied to the reviews section, like giving players more reactions to expand beyond the standard rankings. You'll soon be able to pick from options like Deep Thoughts, Helpful, Poetry, Heartwarming, Hilarious, and Hot Take. But the other half of this is that it appears the loyalty program will be based around a points system, but it's unclear how it's tied to your usage on Steam.

Its a rather interesting concept to throw in, but without some key details, it's hard to really tell if a system like that would be worth anyone's time. Considering the find comes with the new rankings, the immediate thought is whether or not you'll earn points from giving proper ranks, much like how mobile ranking systems like Yelp operate when you give reviews. Or would it be based on how much you spend buying games through their system, kind of like how Nintendo's eShop works where after enough time you'd gave enough points/credits to just buy a game for free. It could be really awesome or just a weird add-on that only serves to push your social status on the platform. What do you think about it? Would you use this kind of a system when it's launched by Valve?