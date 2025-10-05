Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, Lords of Ravage, Synthetic Domain

Lords of Ravage Confirmed For Mid-October Release

The dark fantasy tactical RPG title Lords of Ravage finally has a release date, as the game will be released on Steam next week

Article Summary Lords of Ravage launches on Steam mid-October as a new dark fantasy tactical RPG with roguelike elements.

Lead armies as powerful Lords, conquering kingdoms and battling heroes in turn-based combat.

Unlock upgrades and minions for deep replayability and tactical possibilities on every playthrough.

Shape a non-linear story with your choices, manipulating or destroying kingdoms across stunning pixel art.

Indie game developer Synthetic Domain and publisher 101XP have confirmed the official release date for Lords of Ravage, which will happen next week. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new dark fantasy tactical RPG with a few roguelike elements thrown into the mix, as you build an Empire of Darkness to find an ancient artifact that could change the fate of this world. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on October 15, 2025.

Lords of Ravage

Lead an army of followers as one of the Lords of Ravage. Play any way you like by combining minions from different factions and raze every kingdom in your path. Destroy the heroes that dare stand in your way in spectacular turn-based combat and conquer lands in search of an artifact that can change the fate of the world. Make your enemies tremble: be the final boss they must face! Choose your tactics to enslave the land and crush your enemies. Strengthen your influence throughout the kingdoms by undermining their political and economic power. Bribe the nobility and fight mighty heroes with your endless hordes of minions. Do everything in your power to weaken your opponent before they have to face their final boss: you.

Thought-Out and Engaging Gameplay: Complete story campaigns for each of the Lords of Ravage and participate in tense turn-based clashes that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last move. Take charge of a minion army, combine warriors from different factions, and use powerful Orders to sway the battle in your favor.

Complete story campaigns for each of the Lords of Ravage and participate in tense turn-based clashes that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last move. Take charge of a minion army, combine warriors from different factions, and use powerful Orders to sway the battle in your favor. Replayability: Over the course of your playthrough you will unlock new upgrades and minions. Each will open up a world of tactical possibilities on the battlefield. Try and study them all closely to discover powerful and creative approaches to crush your enemies!

Over the course of your playthrough you will unlock new upgrades and minions. Each will open up a world of tactical possibilities on the battlefield. Try and study them all closely to discover powerful and creative approaches to crush your enemies! Non-Linear Storytelling: The story can unfold in a number of ways, all shaped by your choices. Destroy kingdoms entirely, or manipulate relationships to sow chaos within the alliance of heroes.

The story can unfold in a number of ways, all shaped by your choices. Destroy kingdoms entirely, or manipulate relationships to sow chaos within the alliance of heroes. Amazing Visuals: A visual style combining traditional pixel art with modern technology. Enjoy high-quality artwork, lighting, and VFX. A true feast for the eyes!

