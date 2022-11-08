Lost Ark Revealed New Details To The November 2022 Update

Amazon Games revealed a few new details to the November 2022 update coming to Lost Ark, including the new Reaper class on the way. This will be an entirely new way of tackling battles as this will be the third Assassin Advanced Class, and all of its skills and techniques will follow around one of three modes you can find them in. We have more info on those modes for you below as we took a few snippets from the latest blog about the update. The update itself will launch on November 16th, 2022.

NORMAL MODE

While in Normal Mode, the Persona Meter fills up over time and each time a skill hits the target. When the Persona Meter is full, you can enter Persona Mode by pressing Z. The Chaos Meter increases upon every successful Dagger Skill and Shadow Skill hit while the Persona Meter is full. When the Persona Meter is full, enter Chaos Mode by filling up the Chaos Meter through continuously using Dagger and Shadow skills without pressing Z.

PERSONA MODE

Summon a Shadow Illusion, become stealthy, and the gauge starts decreasing. The Shadow Illusion remains until you attack. You remain stealthy even if you use Movement or Stand Up skills while in stealth. In Persona Mode, Move Speed +30%, and you become stealthy, but are exposed to hostile adventurers within 4m. In Persona Mode, Swoop Skills Damage is increased by 25%, and the effect can be stacked up to 5 times depending on the duration of the Persona Mode. When you attack or the gauge is exhausted, you return to Normal Mode.

CHAOS MODE

Crit Rate +15%. Move Speed +10%. Atk. Speed +10%. Chaos Mode initially lasts for 9s. If your Dagger Skills continuously hits a foe or if you use a Shadow Skill, the duration of Chaos Mode will be reset to 9s. At the end of Chaos Mode, the Chaos Meter gets reset and reverts back to a full Persona Meter.