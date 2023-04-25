Lost Ark Reveals Content Roadmap For Summer 2023 Amazon Games will be bringing a number of changes to Lost Ark over the next four months that are designed to better support the players.

Amazon Games dropped new info this week for the content coming in Lost Ark, as they give more insight into Summer 2023. The content is going to change the way the game is played over the next few months as players will see several changes in an effort to add better support for both new and returning players. A lot of these changes come from player feedback which they will be implementing from May until August. Those playing the game will be able to look forward to all-new advanced classes, new dungeons, new raids, a new continent, updates to player progression, several quality-of-life updates, and more. We have some of the dev notes about the bigger highlights, but you can read the finder details in their latest blog.