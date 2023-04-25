Lost Ark Reveals Content Roadmap For Summer 2023
Amazon Games will be bringing a number of changes to Lost Ark over the next four months that are designed to better support the players.
Amazon Games dropped new info this week for the content coming in Lost Ark, as they give more insight into Summer 2023. The content is going to change the way the game is played over the next few months as players will see several changes in an effort to add better support for both new and returning players. A lot of these changes come from player feedback which they will be implementing from May until August. Those playing the game will be able to look forward to all-new advanced classes, new dungeons, new raids, a new continent, updates to player progression, several quality-of-life updates, and more. We have some of the dev notes about the bigger highlights, but you can read the finder details in their latest blog.
New Advanced Classes – In the next few months, Lost Ark will be introducing two new advanced classes – the Slayer and the Aeromancer. The Slayer, the fifth Warrior Advanced Class and the female remix of the Berserker class, conquers the battlefield with her greatsword while the Aeromancer, the second Specialist Advanced Class, devastates opponents by manipulating the weather.
Ebony Cube – A new activity where players must clear waves of enemies to claim rewards. This new mode consolidates and replaces Boss Rush and Dimension Cube.
Elgacia Continent – Players with Item Level 1460 will have the opportunity to venture into a new continent – Elgacia. In this new area, players will explore Ereonnor, the city of light built in reverence to the Gods, as well as the blessed Hestera Garden and the sacred Mount Phylantos to uncover the secrets of the Lazeniths.
Inferno Mode – Players will have the chance to prove that they're the best of the best in the new Inferno Mode for the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, and materials. Inferno rewards will showcase players' victories with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures, and more.