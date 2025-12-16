Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Reveals December 2025 Update Launching Tomorrow

Lost Ark has been given the last update for 2025, as Winter's Wrath brings Solo Mode Raids, the South Rimeria Event Powerpass, and more

Article Summary Lost Ark launches the Winter's Wrath update with new solo mode raids for high-level players.

South Rimeria Event Powerpass lets players skip Tier 3 and jump into Tier 4 with enhanced gear.

Freja Holiday Event returns, offering new mini-games, daily rewards, and a festive event shop.

Progression systems have been revamped, integrating elixirs and adding new Ark Passive Evolution tiers.

Amazon Games has dropped the final update for Lost Ark in 2025 today, as players will enter the chilling content of Winter's Wrath. Among the new additions for this month, players will be able to explore more Solo Mode Raids for those who play alone, the new addition of the South Rimeria Event Powerpass for those who want to pay more money, expanded content all-around, the new Freja Holiday event, several updates to the Store, and progressions updates. We have the dev notes below, and more details in their latest blog, as the content goes live on December 17.

Lost Ark – Winter's Wrath

Act 2 Solo Mode – The Allied Forces have set out across Kurzan to create a strong barrier to protect their forces. But in a key region needed to be secured for the plan to succeed, they face Brelshaza in a harsh, icy battleground, providing the perfect backdrop for Brelshaza's chilling new powers. Players can now join in solo to help the Allied Forces in the war against Kazeros Legions. The solo battle will be available to players Item Level 1670 or above.

The Allied Forces have set out across Kurzan to create a strong barrier to protect their forces. But in a key region needed to be secured for the plan to succeed, they face Brelshaza in a harsh, icy battleground, providing the perfect backdrop for Brelshaza's chilling new powers. Players can now join in solo to help the Allied Forces in the war against Kazeros Legions. The solo battle will be available to players Item Level 1670 or above. Act 3 Solo Mode – New and old foes will need to be vanquished, with the reappearance of Thaemine and the emergence of new threats from the Abyss. Players will be able to join in solo and challenge Kazeros Raid Act 2: Night of Storms and Darkness. Players must meet Item Level 1680 or above to complete the solo battle.

New and old foes will need to be vanquished, with the reappearance of Thaemine and the emergence of new threats from the Abyss. Players will be able to join in solo and challenge Kazeros Raid Act 2: Night of Storms and Darkness. Players must meet Item Level 1680 or above to complete the solo battle. South Rimeria Event Powerpass – A free South Rimeria Event Powerpass will be available for all players to use from December 17, 2025 to February 4, 2026. This Powerpass will drop players off in Elnead as if they've just completed the South Rimeria storyline, granting Item Level 1640 gear. While the changes that remove gold cost from Tier 3 honing have not yet arrived, this powerpass will let players skip Tier 3 and move right to the beginning of Tier 4 on a chosen character.

A free South Rimeria Event Powerpass will be available for all players to use from December 17, 2025 to February 4, 2026. This Powerpass will drop players off in Elnead as if they've just completed the South Rimeria storyline, granting Item Level 1640 gear. While the changes that remove gold cost from Tier 3 honing have not yet arrived, this powerpass will let players skip Tier 3 and move right to the beginning of Tier 4 on a chosen character. Freja Holiday Event – The Freja Holiday Event returns along with the Steaming Hot Springs mini-game. An event feast will be included, along with a new event shop where event tokens can be spent on a variety of impactful progression materials. The Event Tokens and Freja Stars can also be earned by completing daily activities, such as Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids.

The Freja Holiday Event returns along with the Steaming Hot Springs mini-game. An event feast will be included, along with a new event shop where event tokens can be spent on a variety of impactful progression materials. The Event Tokens and Freja Stars can also be earned by completing daily activities, such as Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids. Store Updates – Celebrate the winter wonderland of Arkesia in style this year with the new Winter Night Cosmetic Collection. Feel the joy of the season while accompanied with the new Bread Dog pet, soar gracefully on the new Owl Mount and triport festively with the new instrument skins.

Celebrate the winter wonderland of Arkesia in style this year with the new Winter Night Cosmetic Collection. Feel the joy of the season while accompanied with the new Bread Dog pet, soar gracefully on the new Owl Mount and triport festively with the new instrument skins. Progression Updates – Elixirs and Transcendence have been removed as individual progression systems and have been integrated into other aspects of character progression. Ark Passive Evolution has been extended to add a 5th tier of character related options. Tier 4 will also have 6 Nodes. The Chaos/Order effects of Elixirs will be absorbed into the 4 new main Nodes.

