Lost Ark Reveals New Details About The August 2023 Update

Check out the latest video and blog from Amazon Games as we get a clearer picture of the August 2023 update arriving in Lost Ark.

Amazon Games released a new blog and video update this week for Lost Ark as they delved deeper into what's on the way this month. The biggest addition this time around is the inclusion of the new Aeromancer class, as well as a new Legion Raid that will take up a lot of your time, paired with a new Guardian Raid. The game will also be getting several new progression events and updates, a balance rework, quality of life improvements, and more. We have the video and the dev notes below as you can read more about it in their latest blog.

Aeromancer Advanced Class: The Aeromancer is the second Specialist Advanced Class. With power of mystical illusion, she's able to manipulate the weather to devastating effect on the battlefield or fight to vanquish enemies with her umbrella. The Aeromancer's Identity is Sun Shower – the Sun Shower Raindrop Meter is filled as the Aeromancer successfully hits enemies with skills; Sun Shower can be used when the meter fills all the way up – providing dual benefits of offense and defense.

The Aeromancer is the second Specialist Advanced Class. With power of mystical illusion, she's able to manipulate the weather to devastating effect on the battlefield or fight to vanquish enemies with her umbrella. The Aeromancer's Identity is Sun Shower – the Sun Shower Raindrop Meter is filled as the Aeromancer successfully hits enemies with skills; Sun Shower can be used when the meter fills all the way up – providing dual benefits of offense and defense. Lost Ark – Akkan Legion Raid: Aetanople is slowly being submerged by water permeated with the power of disease, and the souls of the deceased still wander the living world, shackled by Akkan's spells. Akkan needs to be stopped before all of Arkesia succumbs to his horrid rot and decay. Players can journey to Arthetine to battle the Plague Legion Commander in a new 8-player Legion Raid. The normal and hard versions of the Legion Raid will be released, each with their own Item Level requirements.

Aetanople is slowly being submerged by water permeated with the power of disease, and the souls of the deceased still wander the living world, shackled by Akkan's spells. Akkan needs to be stopped before all of Arkesia succumbs to his horrid rot and decay. Players can journey to Arthetine to battle the Plague Legion Commander in a new 8-player Legion Raid. The normal and hard versions of the Legion Raid will be released, each with their own Item Level requirements. Sonavel Guardian Raid: Levanos, the Elemental King, has abandoned his mission of protecting nature, and has instead chosen chaos, turning him into Sonavel. Sonavel must be defeated before he destroys that which he once protected. Players can challenge Sonavel in a new Guardian Raid, which requires Item Level 1580 to participate.

Levanos, the Elemental King, has abandoned his mission of protecting nature, and has instead chosen chaos, turning him into Sonavel. Sonavel must be defeated before he destroys that which he once protected. Players can challenge Sonavel in a new Guardian Raid, which requires Item Level 1580 to participate. Super Mokoko Express Event, Combat Style Setting Support, & South Vern Powerpass: The August update introduces an Event South Vern Powerpass for players to use until November 15, 2023. This Powerpass pairs well with players participating in the Super Mokoko Express Event. Players will be able to designate one character between Item Level 1415 and 1540 on their roster, where they'll have discounted honing rates and earn honing materials to quickly level up to Item Level 1540 and beyond. The Super Mokoko Express Event includes an Engraving Support system that lets players choose 5 engravings to be in effect at level 3 during the event. There's also new Combat Style Setting Support options for players to more easily set skills and Engravings through presets, and get item support for accessories and Ability Stones.

