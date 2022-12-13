Lost Ark Reveals New Details To The December 2022 Update

Amazon Games has released new info today about the upcoming December 2022 update for Lost Ark, set to drop tomorrow. This update will bring about a new class for you to play with in the form of the Summoner Advanced class, which runs as part of the Mage Advanced Classes. With it comes a number of powerful attacks that channel the elements of water, lightning, and earth, with the ability to bring in elemental spirits to fight alongside you. The update also adds the eight player Brelshaza Legion Raid, which spans six unique gates and encounters, plus the Caliligos Guardian Raid. And as always, you're getting an array of minor additions such as new gear, progression, new wardrobes, bug fixes, and more to find. We have a few snippets from the latest blog for you below before this launches on December 14th.

BRELSHAZA LEGION RAID

"Face Brelshaza, Commander of the Phantom Legion in an immersive and challenging 8-player Legion Raid spanning 6 unique gates and encounters. The most cunning and ruthless of all the Legion Commanders, she's known to charm her enemies and inflict them with awful hallucinations. With so many encounters, the Item Level requirements rise every two gates. Here's where your gear will need to be to challenge Phantom Legion Commander Brelshaza:

Phantom Astalgia: Déjà Vu – Item Level 1430

Gates 1 & 2 – Item Level 1490

Gates 3 & 4 – Item Level 1500

Gates 5 & 6 – Item Level 1520"

"Similar to the "Midnight Circus: Encore" difficulty of the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid, an easier difficulty is available for players to practice the difficult encounters and mechanics; Phantom Astalgia: Déjà Vu. A special training ground for the Brelshaza Legion Raid will also be opened in Trixion. Phantom Marks will be introduced along with the Legion Raid, along with a new page becoming available at the Legion Raid Exchange NPC where Phantom Marks can be exchanged for rewards."

LOST ARK SUMMONER ADVANCED CLASS

"Despite their delicate constitution, Summoners are a force to be reckoned with in any battle. They call forth elemental spirits to fight for them, each with their own special skills to help the Summoner shine in every situation. With a powerful variety of water, lightning, earth, and more unique attacks, the Summoner is a welcome addition to the roster of available Mage Advanced Classes. The Summoner will join the Bard, Sorceress, and Arcanist as the fourth Mage Advanced Class. Learn more about the Summoner's Class Identity, Skills, and Engravings in the Summoner Lost Ark Academy."