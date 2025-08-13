Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Releases Last Early Access Update

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch has dropped the last Early Access update this week, including some new bosses for you to encounter

Experience fast, strategic grid-based combat with fresh enchantments and tactical skill synergies

Meet and recruit a crew of unique characters battling both inner demons and deadly island threats

Uncover lost memories, face random encounters, and define your journey through tough choices

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have officially released the final update for Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch while it sits in Early Access on Steam. Players have some new content available right now that includes several new bosses for you to run into, as well as 15 brand new Enchantment Skills, bug fixes, and more. You can see more int he latest trailer above, as they have the full rundown on Steam.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

