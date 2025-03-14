Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Launches, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Reveals New Trials Mode

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch dropped a new update while in Early Access this week, bringing about the new Trails Mode

Article Summary Discover the new Trials Mode in Lost Eidolons: face evolving enemies for epic loot.

Unveil the mystery of a witch's realm, unlocking powerful abilities for survival.

Engage in fast, grid-based combat with unique weapon affinities and skill synergies.

Build bonds with allies, uncover lost memories, and navigate treacherous paths.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have released a new mode for Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch as players can try the new Trails Mode. This is the latest addition to the game while it sits in Early Access, as the developers are now putting in content that will remain in the game and be a part of the final version. The shorthand to this is players will be able to go off and fight enemies of changing difficulty, snagging loot along the way that increases over time. We have more details and the trailer here as it's available now when you update the game.

Trials Mode

Welcome to Trials mode, where stories become legends, where fighters become heroes, and where the weak… well, there's always the next life. Available to players once they have completed the game's epic first three acts, Raven's Tower is the perfect next step for any adventurer. Each fight sees players face off against opponents of varying difficulty for ever-improving loot that can only be obtained by completing these Herculean tasks. The difficulty can be adjusted in the Chamber of Trials for those brave heroes looking for a death-defying challenge.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

