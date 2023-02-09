Lost Light Announces New Valentine's Day Event Lost Light players can experience their own Valentine's Day event as NetEase Games have revealed a new skin and activities.

NetEase Games revealed new details for the next event in Lost Light, as players will be experiencing a Valentine's Day mystery. The event is being called "Rose, Guns, Valentines" and will be taking place starting today and running over the next few weeks. During this time, you'll be able to snag a limited-edition Valentine's Day weapon skin totally free, as well as score high-value items and limited-edition Emotes. The team also created an exclusive Valentine's Day Outfit, which you can see below, and is launching its first Guild Tournament. We got the details of it all for you below.

Exclusive Valentine's Day Skin Is Here

The new "Thugs in Suits" will bring romance to your Valentine's Day. Enjoy 20% off during the first week. Become the fashion leader of the Exclusion Zone in Lost Light and experience a unique Valentine's Day in the apocalyptic world.

Lost Light Valentine's Day Event is Online for a Limited Time

Lost Light Valentine's Day Daily Tasks are available for a limited time. Log into the game for 10 consecutive days to claim the event-limited Weapon Skin "Mosin – Elite Red". Complete Daily Tasks for a chance to redeem high-value items, including an exclusive Valentine's Day Avatar, limited-edition Emotes, Targeted Serum (the key to surviving Pheromone Outbreak), in-game supplies, and more.

Check Out the First Ever Guild Tournament

The first Guild Tournament – "Glowing Spirit Cup" will be here soon. In Lost Light's 24/7 community, you can create a Guild with other players to venture together. With the support of your Guild and Guild Members, you can test different powerful weapon configurations and experiment with various combat strategies together. In the Guild, you can also discuss shooting techniques and share game experiences with other Fireflies. During the Tournament, team up with Guild Members to enjoy an EXP Bonus. Complete the Challenge Tasks to get Exclusive Guild Avatar Frames, Targeted Serums, Secure Cases, and other supplies.