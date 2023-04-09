Lost Light Receives Free Easter Update & New Maps NetEase Games has a new update available for Lost Light, adding in new maps and a brand new Easter event for a couple of weeks.

NetEase Games released a new update for Lost Light this past week, giving players some new maps to play on and an Easter event for you to enjoy. The event is happening right now and will be running until April 19th. During that time, you'll have the chance to experience a special party with rewards up for grabs, as well as a new map specifically themed around it. What's more, the update has also added a futuristic city map that will occupy a lot of your time in the near future. Enjoy the details below!

Lost Light Easter Event Map

With Easter Eggs scattered across the Map, the Easter Party for Fireflies has begun! Join the party and explore the Easter-Exclusive Map in Lost Light. Don't be surprised by the special sound effects during Operations, as they might be a hint to Easter Eggs! Find and pick up Easter Eggs to earn Easter Coins and exchange them for Easter rewards! Don't miss out on this egg-citing adventure. Come and embrace the wonderful spring vibe in the Exclusion Zone!

The Easter Party

The Easter Party is coming, and Lost Light has put together a basket full of surprises for you! During the event, Easter Coins can be earned not only by collecting Easter Eggs in Operations but also by logging in daily, completing Daily Missions, and more. Fireflies who log in for five consecutive days can exchange for an Easter Exclusive Avatar and Avatar Frame. In addition, there will be a FREE Targeted Serum available, which is an essential item to avoid Data Wipe when the Season ends. Three Targeted Serums are needed to avoid losing one's progress.

New Futuristic City Map

With abandoned skyscrapers and deserted neighborhoods, this futuristic city sleeping under the Pheromone Tower is ready to be explored by Fireflies in the upcoming Season! The new season also brings a set of exciting features, including a brand-new weather system, co-op puzzles, air ducts linking the street blocks, and mysterious legacies. Are you ready to embark on an all-new adventure?