Lost Odyssey Announces Matthew Lillard Halloween D&D Charity Game

Lost Odyssey revealed this week that actor Matthew Lillard will be throwing his own Halloween D&D charity game called Night Of Dread. Working in partnership with Lost Odyssey and Wizards of the Coast, Lillard will be hosting/DM'ing an all-women cost fo characters in a special spooky edition of the game that we're sure will eventually go off the rails and into hilarity. The show will be held on October 30th, 2020 on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, with the night's entire events designed to help promote and raise funds for Extra Life. We've talked about Extra Life here before as they are the go-to charity for gamers, who have played thousands of games around the world for charity events in support of their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. You can read more about the show below and see who the full cast is, which on paper already looks like an amazing show.

Join game master Matthew Lillard (Scream, Hackers, Scooby Doo) in his debut as a DM, alongside an all-star, all-woman cast of players including Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Kate Welch (Acquisitions Incorporated), Jasmine Bhullar (Relics & Rarities), Ember Moon (WWE NXT), & Krystina Arielle (Fungeons & Flagons) for a game of Dungeons & Dragons bringing together heroes spanning the streaming community. With the players all in-costume, and the scare factor high— Lost Odyssey: Night of Dread is a Halloween-from-home special giving viewers a seasonal touchstone event to take part in. With such a trying year in 2020, webcam games like these are a way for friends to find and keep community in such a stressful time. People coming together and telling stories to help one another— gathering around the proverbial campfire, and telling a story as one at the same digital 'table' in a time of social distancing.