Lucid Releases New Free Demo While Teasing Spring Release

You can play a free demo of the Celestoidvania 2D RPG title Lucid on Steam as the developers are aiming for a Spring 2026 release

Article Summary Lucid's free demo is now available on Steam, offering an early look at the 2D Celestoidvania RPG.

The game is targeting a Spring 2026 release, revealed in a new gameplay demo trailer.

Play as Oenn and explore a crystal-punk world, unlocking new abilities and upgrades as you progress.

Experience tight controls, fast-paced combat, epic boss battles, and richly interconnected worlds in Lucid.

Apogee Entertainment and solo developer Eric Manahan of The Matte Black Studio have launched a new free demo for the game Lucid, while teasing a launch window. First up, the demo for the new Celestoidvania RPG title is available on Steam right now, giving you a glimpse into an early part of the game while keeping it relatively spoiler-free. Meanwhile, the latest trailer we have here showing off the demo shows the team aiming for Spring 2026 to launch it.

Lucid

As Oenn, a young Sentinel on a path to fulfill a solemn promise, players must journey through a crystal-punk world torn apart by calamitous events. In this beautifully hand-crafted world, players will absorb powerful abilities that expand movement and enhance their combat skills, allowing them to face off against a diverse cast of enemies and bosses. Inspired by the golden age of 2D sidescrollers, Lucid delivers an experience that seamlessly combines nostalgia with modern gaming. It's fast, action-packed, and narratively rich.

Tight Controls : As an extension of the player, Oenn is a joy to handle. While you navigate the platforming puzzles and master the airborne combat, you will enter the oh-so sought-after flow state.

: As an extension of the player, Oenn is a joy to handle. While you navigate the platforming puzzles and master the airborne combat, you will enter the oh-so sought-after flow state. Crystal Arts : Learn powerful new abilities like the Crystal Blade, Crystal Spear, and Crystal Axe! Each Crystal Art modifies mobility and enhances combat differently, offering a range of options for traversing the world and vanquishing your foes.

: Learn powerful new abilities like the Crystal Blade, Crystal Spear, and Crystal Axe! Each Crystal Art modifies mobility and enhances combat differently, offering a range of options for traversing the world and vanquishing your foes. Hmm, So Many Upgrades : Collect Crystal Shards and Rare Materials scattered throughout the land to enhance your Bracers and empower your Crystal Arts by Anointing them.

: Collect Crystal Shards and Rare Materials scattered throughout the land to enhance your Bracers and empower your Crystal Arts by Anointing them. Intense Boss Battles! : On your quest, you will encounter many dangerous foes. Use your accumulated knowledge and prowess to conquer these awe-inspiring adversaries and advance further in your quest.



: On your quest, you will encounter many dangerous foes. Use your accumulated knowledge and prowess to conquer these awe-inspiring adversaries and advance further in your quest. The Mysteries of Aedyn : In this vast and interconnected world, you can decide when to ascend the frigid Onyx Ridge, traverse the glittering Crystal Caverns, or descend into the gloom of Welltown.

