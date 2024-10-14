Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 159 Studio, Lucky Hunter

Lucky Hunter Confirmed For Early November Launch

The deck-building auto battler roguelike Lucky Hunter has an official release date as the game will come out the first week of November

Article Summary Lucky Hunter, a deck-building roguelike game, set for PC launch on Steam this November.

Explore diverse maps, battle monsters, and grow stronger in a post-catastrophe world.

Build unique decks and relic synergies to conquer powerful foes and evolve your hunters.

Learn from every adventure, enhance attributes, and introduce new game mechanics.

Indie game developer 159 Studio and publisher Indienova have confirmed the official release date of their latest game, Lucky Hunter. This new deck-building auto battler roguelike will be released on PC via Steam on November 5, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer for you to check out, which we have for you above.

Lucky Hunter

After the catastrophe, the world became devastated, monsters roamed freely, crops could no longer grow. People had to rely on hunters to obtain the necessary water and food. It is said that all the disasters originated from a demon king. The legendary lucky hunter set out to hunt the demon king but never returned. Under the old village chief's guidance, a young hunter, carrying chess pieces with magical power, set off on a hunting journey along the path once taken by the legendary hunter, bearing the hopes of the entire village. Become the lucky hunter who grows stronger with each battle, builds a unique deck, embarks on strange hunting journeys, and conquers powerful prey from forests, swamps, and volcanic regions to save this world on the brink of crisis! As a lucky hunter who grows stronger with each battle, building a powerful deck, embarking on a unique journey of hunting, and conquering mighty prey from forest, swamp, desert, volcano and snow mountain.

Continuously make progress through procedurally generated hunting maps, carefully choosing routes to explore different nodes such as battles, shops, enchantments, events, and more.

Your pieces are automatically played onto the battlefield, and players will focus on matching and building unique decks and relics, fully exploiting the synergies between pieces.

When three same-level pieces are adjacent on the battlefield, they will automatically combine into a higher-level piece, forging an unbreakable force.

Gain new pieces every turn in battles, building your own powerful deck from over 50 pieces and 50 relics.

As battles last, the attack from the prey will become increasingly fierce. Eliminate opponents in time and strive to become stronger before death comes.

Regardless of success or failure, each adventure yields experience and lessons. Improve base attributes through external growth, and purchase unique piece packs that introduce new mechanics.

