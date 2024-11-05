Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lugia, Max Out, pokemon

Lugia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Lugia returns to Pokémon GO Raids in early November. You can defeat this Johto Legendary Bird using these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Max Out season in Pokémon GO brings Lugia to Tier Five Raids. Learn how to defeat this Johto Legendary Bird.

Discover top counters like Mega Tyranitar and Dawn Wings Necrozma, plus strategies for effective raids.

Use at least three trainers to beat Lugia, and employ Circle Lock Technique for better capture chances.

Hunt for Shiny Lugia with a one in 20 odds, and know its perfect CP for weather-boosted and normal conditions.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Lugia, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Lugia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Lugia.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Dragapult: Hex, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lugia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

