Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023: Goku Black Z-Awaken Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Future Trunks Saga-themed cards from Ultimate Deck 2023 featuring Goku Black.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at another card from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

Last time, we saw the Goku Black Leader with the Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black Awaken side, which heads up the Ultimate Deck 2023. This deck, of course, features a Z-Awaken card, as this is the trademark feature of the Zenkai Series. These cards play on top of Awakened Leaders and allow players to introduce a new level of power. The Z-Awaken also features Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black. Then, the other card today features Zamasu, the evil Kai whose wicked intentions create the conflict in the Future Trunks Saga of Super. Both of these cards can be pulled, along with the Goku Black Leader, as the Gold Foil feature of any Ultimate Deck 2023.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.