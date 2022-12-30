Luna Abyss Has Releases Its Latest Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Bonsai Collective have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming action-adventure title Luna Abyss. This is a first-person sci-fi adventure in which you'll find yourself on a run-down colony on a mimic moon, filled with all sorts of horrifying things that you'll basically just need to shoot down like it was a bullet hell game. The trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom, will give you an idea of what you'll get yourself into and how frantic it can become. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to find out when this game will come out, as we assume an Early Access version is being planned for 2023.

"Luna is a world full of mystery, with the remains of its long-lost colony scattered across its caverns and its valleys serving as a suitable chamber for the prisoners sent into the depths of the Abyss to work off their sentences. With only an artificial prison guard named Aylin as your guide, the question of just what happened to Luna's lost colony looms large. What are the secrets of the once-prosperous city of Greymont? And what are those strange voices that call out to you from the depths? On your journey through the bowels of the mysterious Luna, you will be challenged by the alien terrain, twisted cosmic horrors inhabiting it, and the disturbing revelations nestling in its depth. Overcoming them will involve split-second decision-making using a combination of traversal abilities and an arsenal of weapons."

Buried Mystery: Uncover the mysteries of the mimic moon and the abyss within its depths. Come face to face with remnants of the colony's downfall and discover your role within this doomed world. Learn all the secrets the abyss has to offer.

Forsaken Chasms: Sprint, jump, and dash your way through this brutalist alien megastructure. Experience fluid first-person platforming as you travel through Luna and the depths of the abyss.

Bullet-Hell Combat: Survive deadly encounters with corrupted souls and twisted cosmic horrors. Master your weapons and make split-second decisions in fast-paced, explosive, bullet-hell combat.