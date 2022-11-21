Lunala & Solgaleo Debut In Pokémon GO For Astral Eclipse Event

Alolan Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala are set to arrive in Pokémon GO this week. How can that happen, though, when Nihilego is set for a return in Tier Five raids? Solgaleo and Lunala will shirk the normal Tier Five raid method of Legendary release and will instead be available through evolution. The Astral Eclipse event is unlocking Cosmoem's two evolutionary paths starting Wednesday. Read on to see how this Astral Eclipse event will bring the current Season of Light to a Legendary climax.

Here is what's happening in Pokémon GO during the Astral Eclipse event:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Legendary Pokémon via evolution : Legendaries that evolve? The Sun & Moon games brought this feature to the franchise along with the Alola region. Now that Alola has come to Pokémon GO, we are witnessing the current Season of Light storyline culminate in a chance to evolve our own Legendary Pokémon. Cosmoem can evolve into either Lunala (the Moone Pokémon) or Solgaleo (the Sunne Pokémon) starting with this event. It will take 100 Cosmog Candies.

: Legendaries that evolve? The Sun & Moon games brought this feature to the franchise along with the Alola region. Now that Alola has come to Pokémon GO, we are witnessing the current Season of Light storyline culminate in a chance to evolve our own Legendary Pokémon. Cosmoem can evolve into either Lunala (the Moone Pokémon) or Solgaleo (the Sunne Pokémon) starting with this event. It will take 100 Cosmog Candies. Special Research: There will be more tasks unlocked in the Season of Light Special Research.

There will be more tasks unlocked in the Season of Light Special Research. Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, and Yungoos. There is no new Shiny release, but at least we will get the chance to hunt Munna and Cottonee, both of whom had Shiny releases this year.

Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, and Yungoos. There is no new Shiny release, but at least we will get the chance to hunt Munna and Cottonee, both of whom had Shiny releases this year. Raid Rotation: Tier One Raids: Drifloon, Frillish, Inkay Tier Three Raids: Tentacruel, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary Tier Five Raids: Nihilego Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom

Field Research Encounter: Staryu.

Staryu. Collection Challenge: Rewards Stardust.

Rewards Stardust. Event Bonuses: Nebula skies will be featured once again in the game There will be new event-inspired avatar items celebrating the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.



Stay tuned for details on a new Ultra Beast event coming to Pokémon GO as well.