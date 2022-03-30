Mabinogi Launches Special 14th Anniversary Event

Nexon has released a brand new event into Mabinogi to run the next few weeks as they're celebrating the game's 14th Anniversary. The event will run all the way until April 14th and will include a number of things for you to do including going to the Night Bazaar, several quests including daily ones and those running the entire event, a special prize event, and more. We have the rundown of everything happening the next few weeks for you to check out and enjoy, as the game is free-to-play.

The Mabinogi 14th anniversary celebration will include an abundance of updates from equipment repair cost reduction to 20% of the original price to Crom Bás dungeon polishing such as increased drop rate and overall dungeon length reduction. Additionally, the celebration brings a range of prizes, new missions and quests, now available, including: 14th Anniversary Night Bazaar: Meet Dero the Eventsman near Festia's Main Gate and register your main character to participate in this guide quest, receive prizes, and play mini-games. Plus, all characters will be able to receive a 14th Anniversary Check design when issuing a check from the Tir Chonaill bank.

14th Anniversary Quests: Bazaar Experience – This achievement quest rewards players with a special Festival Souvenir Hebona Robe sewing pattern with the opportunity to win a Festival Commemorative Luxury Equipment Bag Box, 20,000 EXP, and 25 instant prize tickets after completing all objectives.

Daily Quests: Finding Fruitful Fulfillment: Every day brings a different task for players to compete around the Night Bazaar for rewards. Players will be able to receive Cotton Candy from the Dessert Merchant, play in a variety of mini-games, and embark on great adventures by entering the Cave of Trials.

14th Anniversary Hotdays: Players will be able to receive a special 14th Anniversary On-Time Gift Box every week and receive 10 Night Bazaar Stickers every weekend on Saturday and Sunday by logging in during the event.

Players will be able to receive a special 14th Anniversary On-Time Gift Box every week and receive 10 Night Bazaar Stickers every weekend on Saturday and Sunday by logging in during the event. Festia Instant Prize Event: Try your luck at the Capsule Machine, located next to Fez in Festia, to open the Instant Prize window with 20,000 gold or one Instant Prize Ticket, which can be gained by participating in certain 14th Anniversary events. On the heels of the 14th anniversary celebratory activities, players should expect Mabinogi servers to fully integrate on April 14. A new server, Erinn, will be launched on this date. It's an exciting time to join the world of Mabinogi!