Machamp Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Machamp has entered raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event as a replacement for Falinks, who was unable to appear due to a glitch. This Fighting-type Pokémon can be found in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Machamp.

Top Machamp Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Machamp counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Extra Sensory, Brave Bird)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Machamp with efficiency.

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Machamp can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield.

Shiny Odds

Machamp cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Machamp, you must catch a Shiny Machop and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!