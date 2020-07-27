Madden NFL 21 Reveals X-Factor Moves For Quarterbacks

One of the new additions to Madden NFL 21 coming this year is the new addition of the X-Factor moves quarterbacks can use in a game. If you're not familiar with this, it's a new addition to the game where the quarterbacks have a special ability they can use every so often. Not all the time, or else that would just make them godlike (and we look forward to the cheat code/hacks that allow that to happen). Depending on the player you pick, you can get anything from a long-range shot that is guaranteed to hit, to the ability to see what kind of blitz is coming for you, to being able to dodge a tackle without any problems whatsoever. The first of these have been revealed for six of the QB's starting this season, which we have for you here.

– Patrick Mahomes: Bazooka – Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards – Lamar Jackson: Truzz – Immune to fumbles when he's in the zone – Tom Brady: Pro Reads – Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws – Drew Brees: Pro Reads – Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws – Russell Wilson: Blitz Radar – Highlights extra blitzers – Aaron Rodgers: Gambler – Can't be intercepted by AI defenders

As you can see, depending on the team you choose, it can be effective as to how you manage to score or even just run down the clock if necessary. Kudos to the design team to making all of them look like comic book trading cards from the '90s. More details on these moves and more reveals for the remaining QB's will happen over the next few weeks as we get closer to the game's release. Madden NFL 21 will be released on August 28th, 2020.