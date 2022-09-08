Madden NFL 23 Releases Several Updates In New Patch

EA Sports dropped a new update today into Madden NFL 23, which has given the game a number of updates to fix some issues. The devs released a new set of Gridiron Notes today, which we have a snippet of below showing off many of the new changes that have been made with this update. You can read those below and check out the full list of updates here, as this is now live and ready for download.

Tuning to pass-block 'handoff' logic to allow pass blockers to handoff rushers to adjacent pass blockers during a defensive shed move attempt when targeting a separate rusher

Fixed an issue allowing a specific shed-move to be too powerful and too frequent by user-controlled pass rushers

Fixed a run-block targeting issue where the right tackle wouldn't block the defensive end on Gun Spread Y-Slot Wk HB Base vs. specific defensive alignments

Fixed a run-block targeting issue leaving the DE unblocked on Singleback Bunch Quick Pitch vs. specific defensive alignments

Tuning to run-blocker pursuit to improve the blocking path against user-controlled defenders to better pick up user-LB's stacking behind DL's and shooting gaps

Tuning to pass-block movement to make pass blockers commit sooner to rushers moving near the line of scrimmage at the snap Madden NFL 23 DEV Note : This tuning should reduce lineman from taking themselves out of position to block blitzers and provide better prediction for the movement direction of the rushers.

Tuning to improve pass-block prediction to better anticipate the direction of the rusher when coming out of their stance and/or moving very slowly

Fixed an issue allowing the TE to be assigned incorrect hot-routes after using specific pre-snap motions in Bunch formations

Tuning to reduce match-distance on 'Blow-Up Blocker' interactions for user-controlled defenders

Tuning to Ball Carrier skill-moves to reduce drastic changes in speed

Tuning to reduce fumble chance for WR's playing in the HB position Madden NFL 23 DEV Note : In playbook packages where a WR is intentionally placed at the HB position, such as those found in the 49ers and Rams playbooks, the risk of fumbling was too high. Playing out of position will still carry a higher fumble chance than not, but it will no longer be as significant of a risk based on these real-life playbook packages utilizing players like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

Fixed a rare issue causing a player to warp off the ground after a sideline catch

Tuning to Cover 4 Quarter CB's to better cover outside streak routes in Trips formations

Fixed an issue causing receivers to sometimes step out of the back of the end zone while running their routes, leading to illegal touching penalties

Tuning to give elite receivers more separation vs. defensive backs in man-press

Tuning to better conserve momentum of WRs during mid-air collisions with defensive backs

Fixed an issue allowing HB wheel routes to beat Cover 1/Man Coverage too frequently

Tuning to reduce the catch-chance on tipped passes

Tuning to make the AI QB's target user-controlled CB's & LB's more often in Face of the Franchise player-locked gameplay

Variety of animation updates for first-down celebrations pointing in incorrect directions

Updated nickel alignment position in Nickel and Dime Cover 2 Man plays vs. bunch formations

Updated the Detroit Lions NFL Live Playbook to be a 4-3 Defense book, and added three 4-3 formations to the Lions default defense book.