Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Electronic Arts, Madden NFL, Madden NFL 24, nfl

Madden NFL 24 Releases Extended Gameplay Video

The develoeprs at EA Sports have given you over five minutes of new gameplay footage from Madden NFL 24 to explore and more.

EA Sports had something new to reveal for Madden NFL 24 today as the developers came out with a brand new extended look at the gameplay. The team revealed over five minutes worth of footage as they go over many of the mechanics and changes you'll encounter in the latest entry into the franchise. Especially going over many of the improvements to FieldSENSE. We got a snippet of the dev notes below on the content, as you can read the rest on their Gridiron Notes, and check out the video down below.

Madden NFL 24 FieldSENSE

Last season, the response from players to the added control that FieldSENSE delivered in gameplay was extremely positive. Our team continues to focus on our core player in Madden NFL 24 especially in three key areas:

Enhanced Realism with the next evolution of FieldSENSE.

Smarter AI with dozens of improvements to Foundational Football, especially in opposing QB's, Run Blocking, and Pass Coverage.

Deeper Immersion through the introduction of new SAPIEN Technology and upgrades to Gameday Emotion.

Hit Everything 2.0

Catch Tackles : Expanding on our mid-air catch tackle system from Madden NFL 23 – We can now branch to swats, catch tackles, and hit sticks in all contested catch situations, not just jumping catches. Players now have more control to defend curls routes, slants, and streaks with a variety of realistic outcomes. We included new animations to compliment and make interactions between receivers and defenders look and feel more authentic.

:

Tackling control and variety: You'll feel more control with greater differentiation of tackle types based on defender size and strength matchup against the ball carrier. The New Defender Advantage formula chooses tackles more dynamically based on the players' ratings, size, speed, and momentum. Which results in the following: Removal of the concept of 'Conservative Tackle' A (On Xbox)/X (On Playstation) is now Wrap tackle and the outcomes are based on our Tackle Advantage Algorithm. Smaller defenders will now take out the legs of bigger ball carriers. Big Man Wrap tackles that wrap and drive the ball carrier back. Ex: Think of Vita Vea grabbing a running back trying to run up the middle. All new scoop tackles are high-impact form tackles that pick the ball carrier off the ground. We added and adjusted 1700+ tackle animations to hit everything!



Blocking:

Dev Note: Run Blocking got a significant upgrade because of both FieldSENSE and Foundational Football upgrades in Madden NFL 24. The run game is more physical due to Hit Everything 2.0! Keep reading below to learn how we made foundational football upgrades to make our blockers even more intelligent and devastating in the run game.

We have implemented the Hit Everything technology into blocking, enabling a new level of versatility for blockers. With the ability to chip block, enter and exit double teams on the fly, blockers can seamlessly navigate through defenders and blocking interactions, preventing blockers from getting stuck on ongoing interactions or having to re-target away from their intended targets when colliding with an adjacent defender. We've also extended the stand-up tackles system from Madden NFL 23 to the offense which now unlocks blockers' ability to join in on a gang tackle and push the pile forward. This happens contextually by AI-controlled blockers when in the proper position to push the ball carrier forward relative to the position of the pile up



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!