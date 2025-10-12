Posted in: eSports, Games, Madden NFL, NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 26, Madden NFL 26 International: Madrid Challenge, nfl

Madden NFL 26 International Challenge Announced For Madrid

The Madden NFL 26 International: Madrid Challenge will take place in Spain in mid-November, expanding their esports program in Eurpoe

PS5 players from select European countries can qualify online to compete in the esports finals in Spain.

Winners earn prize money and a trip to Madrid, plus tickets to the NFL game between Washington and Miami.

Catch all the Madden NFL 26 International action live on Madden’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

EA Sports is teaming up with the NFL for a new event, as the Madden NFL 26 International: Madrid Challenge will debut in Madrid, Spain, this November. The esports event will be another piece in both the esports and the NFL's expansion into Europe and on a global level, as PS5 players from select European countries will be able to take part in the online competitions, culminating with an in-person finale on November 15, the day before the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins play their game in Madrid. We have more info on the event below, as you can find the full list of rules and how to join at ChallengeMode's website.

Madden NFL 26 International: Madrid Challenge

The Madrid Challenge directly supports EA SPORTS and the NFL's shared goal of connecting with more football fans worldwide – in physical and virtual arenas alike. By leveraging the competitive platform of Madden esports, the initiative aims to drive interest in the NFL across key European markets and showcase how esports can serve as a catalyst for unlocking meaningful out-of-game fan experiences.

Competitors have two paths to qualify – one via PlayStation Tournaments and one via ChallengerMode – for the chance to compete on the international stage and win a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Madrid. Eligible Madden NFL 26 players residing in Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to compete in a USD $10,000 virtual, regional tournament, hosted by Sony via PlayStation Tournaments on October 6-16. Alternatively, eligible competitors from the United States, Canada, and Mexico can face off for a USD $50,000 qualifier hosted on the ChallengerMode platform. Both qualifiers offer not only prize money, but also a one-of-a-kind trip to compete in the live championship and witness the 2025 NFL Madrid Game firsthand.

All the action will take place at the iconic Real Madrid Club Shop, housed within the team's home stadium and the second-largest sports venue in Spain, the Bernabéu. Fans at home will be able to tune into the broadcast on the official Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube channels, with more details to come.

