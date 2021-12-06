Mads "Viggomopsen" Mikkelsen Wins Red Bull Solo Q 2021

Over the weekend, Red Bull held their League Of Legends Solo Q 2021 event, and at the end of the night, Mads "Viggomopsen" Mikkelsen won it all. He managed to snag victory away from Lithuanian ​​Arnas "arnax" Stepanauskas in what was essentially a knock-down-drag-out fight between the two. We have the full recap from the Red Bull team here, and for those who want to watch the match itself, you can check it out on their Twitch channel.

The Red Bull Solo Q World Final kicked off on Saturday, December 4th, with 19 of the world's best 1v1 League Of Legends players entering the group stage to decide who moves on to the elimination rounds. The single lane map Howling Abyss saw players forced to switch up their usual playstyle– along with a sudden death mechanic pushing players to fight in a shrinking Ring of Fire after 7 minutes. The opening day saw the two USA players, DarkWings and bradleyyy eliminated, leaving North American fans with the Canadian Doxa as their only hope. French top-laner Raphaël "Lingwi" Claudé, who looked like a very strong competitor moving into the final, could only put forward a 1 win 3 loss performance which saw him eliminated in the group stage.

Sunday saw the kick-off of the Playoffs and elimination matches. Mads "Viggomopsen" Mikkelsen, one of the strongest players in the group stages, continued his dominating run all the way until the final, besting Hamboly 3-1, Doxa 3-0 and You MERT Bro 3-1 with amazing adaptability, switching up the playstyle based on his opponents' champion picks. On the other side of the bracket, Lithuanian ​​Arnas "arnax" Stepanauskas made his way to the final with tough 3-2 wins over both Shakara and Potatis, before besting HULKSMASH 3-1, with a thrilling final game where HULKSMASH looked sure to take First Blood.

Although Viggomopsen entered the final as the clear favourite, it was arnax who took an early lead with a win in game one. However, Viggomopsen's calmness and measured approach allowed him to take back control, winning the following three games in a calm and confident fashion. arnax took the W in a nail-biting game five, surviving with only a sliver of health left. However, staying composed in a closely fought game 6, Viggomopsen remained patient as the Ring of Fire enclosed and took First Blood, and the Red Bull Solo Q World Title.