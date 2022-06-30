Maestro Media Announces Sally Face: Strange Nightmares

Maestro Media revealed today that they are bringing the indie hit Sally Face over to tabletop gaming with Sally Face: Strange Nightmares. The team is working in association with Brand Central, in partnership with Portable Moose to bring game designer Steve Gabry's vision to a cooperative adventure-mystery tabletop game featuring characters and locations from the original video game. What's more, they are also working together on an exclusive merchandise and mystery box program they're calling Sally Face: Strange Boxes, which will work like monthly subscription boxes featuring items revolving around the Sally Face universe. We have more info on the game and box below, as the tabletop will launch on Kickstarter on February 7th, 2023, and you can learn more on the boxes at StrangeBoxes.com.

Mirroring the videogame's progression system, Sally Face: Strange Nightmares is played as a narrative story consisting of multiple "chapters" with their own unique locations and challenges, each with a different setup and victory conditions, ensuring repeat gameplay ability. Each new location will be "unlocked" as the story progresses, with each area requiring a combination of player-activated events and location-specific objects to face off against the final challenge. Players take turns as they attempt to solve mysteries, stop cultists, and prevent the Red Eyed Demon from taking over. On a player's turn they roll custom dice and spend the results of their dice to complete tasks, solve clues, and navigate through the game – but if they dabble too much, the powers that be may become too strong to stop, ultimately overwhelming you into oblivion.

Sally Face: Strange Boxes is a premium monthly subscription box featuring limited edition t-shirts from various amazing artists, and fun Sally Face merch and items, all intertwined with an immersive mystery game with clues that need to be solved every month. Follow the clues, wear the swag, and stop the dark from spreading! More details on the subscription box will be available soon.