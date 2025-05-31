Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hangar 13, Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country Releases First Developer Diary

We got our first offcial developer diary this week for Mafia: The Old Country, delving into the story and setting for the game

Set in early 1900s Sicily, the game explores the origins of organized crime and the Cosa Nostra.

Play as Enzo Favara, fighting to earn his place in the Torrisi crime family in a ruthless era.

Features immersive third-person gameplay, cinematic storytelling, and authentic Mafia series realism.

Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games dropped a new developer diary for Mafia: The Old Country, the first of many to come up until the game's release. The focus of the video delves into the making of the world and environment that the game is set in, as they try to capture the feeling of Sicily in the early 1900s, where the bulk of our story takes place. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on August 8, 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

The rough-hewn beauty of Sicily's rugged countryside is a stark contrast to the grime of urban alleyways, but the treachery and violence of this gangland run just as deep. Rival families and their ruthless leaders wage unending turf wars in the shadows, hidden from the public eye. Trust is a fleeting rarity, and loyalties are worth killing for. You're the antihero of this thrilling 1900s story, living out every tense moment of Enzo's descent into Sicily's clandestine criminal underworld. Come face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting.

