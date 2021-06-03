Magic: The Gathering Adds Phyrexian Creature Type To Cards On MTGO

Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by the tabletop game designers at Wizards of the Coast, has had a great many types of creatures, all categorized by their creature types. From the get-go, these types began as ambiguous and hard to classify properly. However, most creatures got an update in 2001 with the Mirrodin expansion set's release, and became something more resembling what the cards actually depicted in the art and lore… except one specific race, which, until very recently, was not strictly represented in the creature subtype line. However, recent information reveals that Wizards of the Coast has retroactively changed many different creatures to reflect the type they were meant to be. That creature type? Phyrexian.

The key art from 2011's New Phyrexia set for Magic: The Gathering. Illustrated by artist Aleksi Briclot.
According to Twitter user and Magic: The Gathering personality @SaffronOlive, a thorough search for any creature that could feasibly be deemed a Phyrexian monstrosity on Magic: The Gathering Online, or MTGO, will reveal that many of them have received the update to give them the proper creature type. Additionally, any cards that make Phyrexian tokens, such as Myr Sire or Wurmcoil Engine, make the same tokens, only with the Phyrexian creature type. You can read the post on Twitter below, and peruse the list of cards that @SaffronOlive found which fit the bill via the link to the pictures in said Twitter post.

And that's not all. According to the Modern Horizons 2 token gallery on DailyMTG, Wizards of the Coast's official news hub for Magic: The Gathering, Germ tokens are receiving the creature type update as well. They are now Phyrexian Germs!

A Phyrexian Germ creature token from Modern Horizons 2, the next upcoming supplemental set for Magic: The Gathering. Part of the "Grand Phyrexian Creature Type Update", these tokens were previously just Germ creatures.
Are you pumped for new Phyrexian creatures? Will you be aiming to make a tribal deck based on the new type? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

