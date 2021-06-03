Magic: The Gathering Adds Phyrexian Creature Type To Cards On MTGO

Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by the tabletop game designers at Wizards of the Coast, has had a great many types of creatures, all categorized by their creature types. From the get-go, these types began as ambiguous and hard to classify properly. However, most creatures got an update in 2001 with the Mirrodin expansion set's release, and became something more resembling what the cards actually depicted in the art and lore… except one specific race, which, until very recently, was not strictly represented in the creature subtype line. However, recent information reveals that Wizards of the Coast has retroactively changed many different creatures to reflect the type they were meant to be. That creature type? Phyrexian.

According to Twitter user and Magic: The Gathering personality @SaffronOlive, a thorough search for any creature that could feasibly be deemed a Phyrexian monstrosity on Magic: The Gathering Online, or MTGO, will reveal that many of them have received the update to give them the proper creature type. Additionally, any cards that make Phyrexian tokens, such as Myr Sire or Wurmcoil Engine, make the same tokens, only with the Phyrexian creature type. You can read the post on Twitter below, and peruse the list of cards that @SaffronOlive found which fit the bill via the link to the pictures in said Twitter post.

This should be all of the new Phyrexian cards (filtered in a way that living weapons and cards with "Phyreixan" in the name don't show up). pic.twitter.com/bIOy7eydSa — Saffron Olive (@SaffronOlive) June 2, 2021

And that's not all. According to the Modern Horizons 2 token gallery on DailyMTG, Wizards of the Coast's official news hub for Magic: The Gathering, Germ tokens are receiving the creature type update as well. They are now Phyrexian Germs!

