Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus Auctioning At Heritage

Get ready for the motherlode, Magic collectors: Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a collectible nature, has put an amazing, 9-grade copy of Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering's first set, Limited Edition Alpha, up for auction! This card, touted as the most collectible card in the fabled nine cards of the infamous "Power 9", is in fantastic condition and is the centerpiece to enhance all Magic centerpieces. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, November 6th to place a bid upon this beautifully preserved piece of trading card game history.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured here is a rare opportunity to purchase the most sought-after trading card in existence, Alpha Black Lotus. The card is part of the most powerful group of cards in the entire game, known as the Power Nine. The nine cards can't win you a game, but they sure did make things a lot easier! By playing the Black Lotus, you can add 3 mana of any color; imagine if you could play it your first turn? Wizards of the Coast (WOTC) released the Alpha Edition on August 5, 1993, and it was an instant success, forcing WOTC to print out the Beta Edition a mere 2 months later! With a print run of 1100 copies, this card is scarce in any condition, let alone in MINT condition. It has been graded by BGS with the following sub-grades: centering (9.5), edges (9), corners (8.5), and surface (9). The artwork is done by Christopher Rush. BGS has certified 67 copies earning MINT 9 grade and 46 graded higher.

If you are looking to acquire this particularly beautiful piece of Magic: The Gathering history, please kindly remember that you will have until Saturday, November 6th to place a bid on this copy of Black Lotus. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!