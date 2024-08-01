Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gen Con, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: ,

Magic: The Gathering Celebrates D&D's 50th With Five Secret Lair Drops

Magic: The Gathering reveals five new Secret Lair drops at Gen Con 2024 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering crossover with Dungeons & Dragons as they celebrate the game's 50th Anniversary. The company revealed five different Secret Lair drops, all of which reflect the history of D&D in different ways. The two main cards we got to see today came from the Baldur's Gate 3 selection, which they've dubbed Astarion's Thirst, as we got a preview of Karlach and Astarion. All five of these will go up for sale in late August as we have more details and a pair of quotes from the company on the sets for you below.

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary

The Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Superdrop will be on sale starting Tuesday, August 27, 2024, while supplies last. These limited drops represent five decades of Dungeons & Dragons, showcasing legendary characters such as the vampire rogue Astarion, the battle-hardened Karlach, and the always-watching Beholder.

  • Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: An Exhibition of Adventure

  • Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Astarion's Thirst

  • Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Karlach's Rage

  • Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder I

  • Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder II

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

"This is a special year for Dungeons & Dragons fans, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate 50 years of such an amazing game than by bringing our two games together," said Mark Heggen, Vice President of Collectibles, Magic: The Gathering. "Each of these Secret Lair drops represent the legacy and impact of Dungeons & Dragons and it's thrilling that Magic: The Gathering fans can be part of this celebration."

"It's always incredible to see iconic D&D art, monsters, and characters come to life on Magic cards! These Secret Lair cards capture the essence of D&D, giving fans of both games something truly special to add to their collections," said Jess Lanzillo, VP of Franchise and Product for D&D at Wizards of the Coast. "Whether you're a D&D fan, a Magic enthusiast, or both, these drops offer a unique way to celebrate and connect with these games that have brought fans so much joy and community for decades."

