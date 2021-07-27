Magic: The Gathering Masques Tournament Packs Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and collectibles, has put a pair of tournament packs from the Mercadian Masques expansion set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! While not the most powerful set of its day (as it immediately followed the Urza's Saga block), Mercadian Masques still had a fair amount of really unexpectedly strong cards that continue to hold value. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 27th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on these tournament packs.

This set has approximately three cards that are worth over $30 apiece at market price, not counting any foils, which are sure to skew that number somewhat considerably. Those three cards are Rishadan Port, Food Chain, and Bribery. The least expensive of the three, Bribery, is nearly $40. Obtaining these tournament packs will give you a 2-in-6 chance to get any of these cards, as the packs have three rare cards in them apiece. Furthermore, according to the description of the item in its auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Mercadian Masques set was released in 1999 by Wizards of the Coast and was the first set to feature premium basic lands and it was also the first set in the Masques Block. This group features 2 sealed tournament packs with a combined total of 150 cards inside. The world of Mercadia holds many secrets and nothing is what it seems! The decks have slightly blunted corners and one of them has a small tear on the wrapping. Both are in Excellent condition.

On websites such as TCGPlayer, a single tournament pack of Mercadian Masques will run you $199.00 USD, with a market price of $91.00 USD. By comparison, at the time of writing, this auction is currently running at a price point of $72.00 USD for both of them together! It's effectively a BOGO scenario! If you wish to bid on this pair of Magic: The Gathering tournament packs, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, July 27th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!