Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons 2 Recap For May 26th-27th

Hello to all fans of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game! We are in the throes of spoiler season for Modern Horizons 2, Magic's latest upcoming supplemental expansion set, and things are going pretty great for Modern players and others within the context of the new reveals. Besides a card with a nigh-unintelligible name, everything is quite awesome and even that card itself is pretty great. Here are a few of the coolest cards we have seen over the last couple of days!

Solitude

Let's be frank here for a minute: the entirety of this mythic rare cycle of Elemental Incarnations has been more than stellar so far. To print a mana-free Swords to Plowshares in Modern in the form of Solitude is remarkably brave of Wizards of the Coast to do, and players should be grateful that they aim to make white so much better than it was around this time last year when the color was the butt of so many (fairly true) quips against it. What a strong card!

Glimpse of Tomorrow

Warp World has always been a card that has been met with utmost contempt in Commander games. The chaotic nature of reshaping everything after people have set things up so carefully has always been a groaner for many players, to the point of players instantly conceding to its presence on the stack. However, Glimpse of Tomorrow ought to not carry such a heavy burden as a card, as it only affects the player casting it. Plus, players can see the spell coming from turns away, so that gives players time to plan some semblance of a countereffort. That said, who can plan against the very essence of chaos?

Ignoble Hierarch

Ever since Conflux back in 2009, players across the board have been praising Noble Hierarch's elegant and powerful design. A mana-producing 1-drop creature with exalted is absolutely nothing to scoff at, even in the early game when removal is plentiful. Ignoble Hierarch presents the same level of designer sophistication, even if it is a blatant, nearly to the letter, copy of the original card by which it is inspired. We would joke around and say that this will put Jund decks on the map in Modern, but obviously, that ship has sailed in the best ways already.

Tourach, Dread Cantor

The final card we will be discussing in this recap is Tourach, Dread Cantor. Tourach is, in Commander, an underwhelming leader and potentially weak in the 99 (Tergrid, God of Fright decks notwithstanding). However, in Modern, this card may well devastate hands and wreck face as a build-around card. Hymn to Tourach on a body that will essentially be, at minimum, 4/3 every time is nothing to sniff at. Will it actually do well in the Modern format? We will see in time.

That wraps up the recap for yesterday and today. We will most assuredly be covering more as new Magic: The Gathering cards are revealed. In the meantime, what cards are you most excited for to come out of Modern Horizons 2? What cards should we be hyping more than we already are? Let us know in the comments below!