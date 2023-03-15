Magic: The Gathering Previews New The Lord Of The Rings Set Check out some of the Magic: The Gathering cards on the way for the game's epic crossover with The Lord Of The Rings.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed some of the cards and details for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. This is, by far, one of the most talked-about sets on the way in a long time, more so than many of the game-changing sets we've seen over the past decade. The epic crossover elements of this set have got players excited, and some of these cards should be amazing to check out for fans of both franchises. We have several cards and variations to show you below, and while it's not the complete set, it gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect. We also have a number of subjects the team at WotC have revealed in terms of how you'll be able to get them, what's available, important dates, and MTG Arena playability.

The One Ring to Rule Them All

The most iconic element of The Lord of the Rings is the One Ring itself: the treasure—and temptation—of Sauron's power. While other Rings of Power were forged for Elven-kings, Dwarf-lords, and the mortal men of Middle-earth, there is only one that matters most: the One Ring to rule them all. And so, as part of an extraordinarily rare and exciting promotion only for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, we made one such card. Serialized as the only one of one, this "Precious" is a traditional foil card printed in the Black Speech of Sauron using Tengwar letterforms and can only be found in a single English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster.

But what about those Rings of Power?

Available in all languages of Magic: The Gathering – The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters are versions of Sol Ring themed after the Rings of Power crafted for the Elves, Dwarves, and mortal men of Middle-earth. These feature the language of the High Elves, Quenya, in Tengwar letterforms. The One Ring one-of-one promotional card will only be found in an English-language Collector Booster, while the Rings of Power–themed Sol Rings can be found in all languages of Collector Boosters. A limited number of both double rainbow foil and non-foil versions can be found, though double rainbow foil versions will be serialized with different total counts:

300 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Elven)

700 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

900 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Human)

3,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Elven)

7,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

9,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Human)

Magic: The Gathering – The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Important Dates

MagicCon: Minneapolis: May 5–7

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Debut and Previews Begin: May 30

Card Previews: May 30–June 9

Commander Previews and Decklists: June 8

Complete Card Image Galleries: June 9

In-Store Prerelease Events: June 16–22

MTG Arena Digital Release: June 20

Global Tabletop Release: June 23

Launch Party Events: June 23–25

Bundle: Gift Edition Release: July 7

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth In-Store Celebration Events: July 7–9

Commander Parties: July 21–23

MagicCon: Barcelona featuring The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth: July 28–30

Store Championships: August 5–13

Holiday Release: November 3

Content Available At Launch

You can set out with the Fellowship through many paths this June and July from Magic: The Gathering, including:

Starter Kit

Jumpstart Boosters

Prerelease Pack

Set Boosters

Draft Boosters

Collector Boosters

Commander Decks

Bundle

Bundle: Gift Edition

Secret Lair Joins the Fellowship

Not all who wander are lost, like the awesome cards celebrating Magic: The Gathering – The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth that have found their way into a Secret Lair drop releasing later this year. Stay tuned for when and what to expect from this incredible collaboration soon.

Magic: The Gathering – The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on MTG Arena

In addition to an epic tabletop release, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth arrives on MTG Arena June 20! From the One Ring and the temptation it offers to the story beats and characters we love in The Lord of the Rings, this release brings the same tabletop-Magic-meets-Middle- earth adventure to your PC and mobile phone. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will be legal in both Alchemy and Historic, adding fresh gameplay and new cards to explore for MTG Arena players.