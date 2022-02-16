Magic: The Gathering Releases Animated Trailer For Neon Dynasty

On February 15th, Wizards of the Coast, the makers of Magic: The Gathering, released a fully-animated trailer showcasing an abridged version of the storyline for Magic's newest expansion, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. This set's plot has a ton of nuance to it, and Wizards has put very careful planning into the trailer's design so that players could get hyped in anticipation of the set's official release on February 18th.

In this remarkably intense trailer, we are introduced to Kaito Shizuki, a ninja who works under the Sokenzan Reckoners, a crime syndicate with a big investment in Kamigawa's black markets and underground dealings. He is shown at length as a young child, friends with the young Emperor of the plane, a character who grows up to be The Wanderer, a Planeswalker who is forced to focus themselves to an almost-debilitating degree in order to remain tethered to the plane of existence that they're located at any given time, lest they accidentally fling themselves across the Multiverse. The machinations of the trailer and this event were orchestrated by the diabolical half-machine Planeswalker Tezzeret, who is working with Jin-Gitaxias, one of five praetors of a race of inorganic-yet-organic machines-made-flesh called Phyrexians, who have only one goal in mind: to "compleat," or perfect, the Multiverse in their own image.

This entire trailer will give you some feelings about the sentimentality of the storyline so far, from the disappearance of The Wandering Emperor to the untimely fate of Tamiyo, a much-beloved Planeswalker originally from Kamigawa who has been seen in many other locations since her debut as a card in the Avacyn Restored expansion, roughly ten years ago.

You can watch the animated trailer for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty below.