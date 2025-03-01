Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, New York Toy Fair, spider-man

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man Set at NY Toy Fair

During the New York Toy Fair this morning, Wizards of the Coast revealed the Magic: The Gathering x Marvel's Spider-Man Set

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils Magic: The Gathering and Spider-Man set at NY Toy Fair.

New set features iconic Spider-Man battles and a special Spidey Showdown Scene Box.

Universes Beyond frame retired; standard Magic style adopted in Spider-Man set.

The set includes playable cards with MSRP details for boosters and bundles.

During the New York Toy Fair this morning, Wizards of the Coast dropped another Magic: The Gathering reveal as they showed off some of the new Marvel's Spider-Man Set. This wasn't a spectacularly big reveal, in fact, it came as part of Hasbro's big panel with all of the stuff it has coming out across several properties, with MTG being one of them. But we did get some interesting cards to look at and a confirmation of the kind of boosters and boxes they will release as part of set. We also got a look at a special six-card set that form their own scenes, which you can check out here, along with some early details and box art from the company about the set as a whole.

Magic: The Gathering x Marvel's Spider-Man

A collaboration years in the making, Magic: The Gathering brings its signature style and gameplay to the world of Spider-Man, releasing globally on September 26. Hasbro revealed the stunning packaging art and product lineup that will let tabletop fans live out your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's most epic battles through Magic: The Gathering's engaging gameplay.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man features iconic characters and moments from across decades of Spider-Man stories. You'll see Super Heroes swing through the streets of New York as they battle dastardly villains. Remember: anyone can wear the mask, and anyone can be a Super Hero. Spider-Man's classic Parker luck often makes him the underdog. We've captured one of his epic clashes of good and evil in the Spidey's Spectacular Showdown Scene Box, featuring six traditional foil new-to-Magic cards.

As part of our continued efforts to reduce complexity, we are retiring the Universes Beyond frame and unifying all Magic: The Gathering frames within the standard Magic style. Eagle-eyed fans out there will notice that, starting with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, Universes Beyond cards will no longer have the inverted triangle replacing the standard oval security stamp for rare and mythic rare cards, as well as the stamp printed in silver on common and uncommon Universes Beyond cards. We'll have more to share from the set closer to its release. For now, get hyped for an amazing, spectacular, and astonishing release!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal Set Codes: SPE and MAR

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM) is a Standard-legal set.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal (SPE and MAR) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters contain cards from SPM and MAR. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Bundle: $69.99

Scene Box: $41.99

